No one can beat the chaos that has emerged in the DCU camp for the past many weeks and fails to fade. The change in leadership at the studio with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the boss chairs has created many ripples in the already unsettled waters due to the already existing controversies. One movie that sits right in the center of this chaos is Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom which stars Jason Momoa and the very infamous Amber Heard in leading roles. There is a new update coming in and there is very sad news it will break your heart.

For the unversed, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is the second movie in the DCU standalone franchise that was the highest-earning solo film under the banner ever. The movie has been in the news for many good and bad reasons over the past couple of years. The major one is Amber’s controversial presence and then Momoa is speculated to be leaving the part and moving to a different character in the DCU.

Now if the latest piece of gossip coming out of the house of Batman is to be believed, the test screenings of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom have not gone well and the movie has been reportedly labeled terrible by not just the selected audience but even Jason Momoa, who now plans to hang his trident and move away from Arthur Curry because of the same. Read on to know everything you should about this most shocking news of the day.

As per a viral tweet from reporter and film critic Jeff Sneider from his official Twitter handle, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is terrible and that is the very reason Jason Momoa is quitting the franchise and is now moving toward Lobo for DCU. The tweet read, “I hear it’s terrible and that’s why Momoa is gonna be Lobo going forward. But they can’t say that yet because then it would be a lame duck… and DC is hoping to wring another billion out of the box office. First one was awful too, so not a huge surprise.”

I hear it’s terrible and that’s why Momoa is gonna be Lobo going forward. But they can’t say that yet because then it would be a lame duck… and DC is hoping to wring another billion out of the box office. First one was awful too, so not a huge surprise. https://t.co/VlbUoqILDm — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) February 20, 2023

While there were already rumours that Jason Momoa is stepping down as Aquaman and moving to Lobo, the fact that the reason is that the sequel is terrible is the most shocking part. Only time will tell. Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom releases on December 25, 2023.

