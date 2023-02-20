Sandra Bullock and Ryan Gosling, who featured in the psychological thriller “Murder by Numbers” were in the news for their relationship and their age difference. As the onscreen pair never confessed their love, they definitely had more-than-just-friends relationships with each other. They kept their dating life low-key and interestingly their 16 years of age gap did not affect their compatibility with each other.

They both always had good words for each other. Even though things ended on amicable terms between the two celebrities, Sandra Bullock once referred to his ex, Ryan Gosling, as “little buddha”. Read on to find out what she had to say about him in an interview.

In an interview with Cosmo, Sandra Bullock revealed, despite Ryan being only 21 at the onset of their relationship, he calmingly slowed her life down for the better. She says, “To chill. I live my life at a manic pace, and he’s taught me to disregard all that isn’t important.” While adding what she learned from Gosling, she referred to him as Buddha and said, “He’s like a little Buddha.”

After their breakup, Ryan Gosling went on to blame the entertainment industry for why their relationship did not work out. He also called Sandra Bullock one of his “greatest girlfriends”. He said, “Show business is the bad guy. When both people are in show business it’s too much show business. It takes all of the light, so nothing else can grow.”

Their relationship changed the dating scene as it was not a common sight to see an elderly woman with a younger man. However, the ex-couple moved on and found lasting love elsewhere Ryan Gosling with actor Eva Mendes and Bullock with photographer Bryan Randall. Both Gosling and Bullock have two kids of their own as the actress has two adopted kids and the ‘La La Land’ actor has two daughters with Eva Mendes.

