James Cameron, who is sailing the box office waves with the success of Avatar: The Way of Water recently reflected on his views on MCU’s Thanos. The ace filmmaker agreed with the way of Mad Titan’s drastic beliefs. As he has been always been vocal and criticised superhero movies for not showing real relationships, the statement came as a surprise for the pop culture world.

In the past, the Avatar director went on to say characters in Marvel and DC movies lack maturity. As he released his visually pleasing Avatar: The Way of Water, the director believes the movie’s VFX work of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is “not even close” to his films.

During a conversation with Times, James Cameron talked about Avatar: The Way of Water and discussed Marvel and its many popular movies. While talking about the CGI work on his latest film, he shared, Thanos “had a pretty viable answer” to his problem, one that parallels the filmmaker’s environmental activism.

“I can relate to Thanos… I thought he had a pretty viable answer. The problem is nobody is going to put up their hand to volunteer to be the half that has to go,” said James Cameron while sharing his personal connection with Josh Brolin’s character of Thanos.

Even in the past, James Cameron brushed off comparisons with his CGI in Avatar: The Way of Water and noted that MCU’s work “[isn’t] even close:” He said, “when it comes to the kind of emotive facial stuff that we’re doing… Thanos? Come on. Give me a break. You saw [‘Avatar: The Way of Water’]. It’s not even close. It’s what WETA did.”

With many MCU projects being scheduled to release, what are your thoughts about the CGI of the upcoming MCU movies/series?

