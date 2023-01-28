Thanos, one of the best villains in the MCU played by Josh Brolin, was once in the running to play Batman for Zack Snyder’s Batman Vs Superman. Throughout the times, we all have had our favorites on who would play Caped Crusader on screen but watching Thanos would have been an amazing experience. Read on to find out what happened next!

Over the last three decades, audiences have seen Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Ben Affleck, and now Robert Pattinson giving six very different iterations of Bruce Wayne/ Batman. Interestingly, MCU Thanos actor Josh Brolin could have been on that list too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Josh Brolin recalled losing the role of Batman to Ben Affleck. The Thanos actor confirmed it was Zack Snyder’s idea to not move forward with his casting. Josh Brolin also adds that his version of Batman would have been an older and “raspy” version of Batman and maybe will play the role when he is 80.

Josh Brolin nearly was Batman in @ZackSnyder’s universe. Some day as that grizzled older Frank Miller Dark Knight? I see it. Full chat at https://t.co/e84WokCDhq pic.twitter.com/EKHRx1qrqI — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) April 13, 2022

In an another interview, Josh Brolin praised Ben Affleck’s Batman. He said, “It just didn’t turn out. It’s okay you know another scenario might have worked better but I’m happy for Ben”

The opportunity to play Batman came before Josh Brolin signed up for Deadpool 2 as Cable.

“It would have been the older, more raspy, for lack of a better word. Honestly, that would have been a fun deal and maybe I’ll do it one day when I’m 80.”, said Thanos actor Josh Brolin.

While the DCU’s fait is on a track that fans are still trying to understand, many believed that Josh Brolin was a perfect cast for MCU’s Mad Titan aka Thanos. His sting at Thanos in the MCU’s Infinity Saga has given him immense success.

However, let us know what do you think about Josh Brolin playing Batman in the comments below!

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Worried That Hollywood Might Steal ‘RRR’ Creator SS Rajamouli From Indian Cinema: “He’s Like The Perfect Director For A DC Or A Marvel Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News