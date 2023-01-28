While we enter the multiverse with phase 5 of the MCU in a full-blown capacity, the world is still not over the buzz that was created by Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie which was in a way a massive introduction to the world of multiverses colliding, managed to bring back three Spideys together including Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield. Ever since then the demand for the latter two to return has been on a rise. Turns out we are probably prepping for more Maguire content.

For the unversed, Tobey is one of the most successful Spider-Man prodigies on the entire list. The actor who was Sam Raimi’s pet peeve went on to become a household name by playing the New York’s neighborhood superhero. The actor made a smashing return and a debut to MCU with No Way Home and took everyone by storm. Now looks like he is ready to own his second innings as Peter Parker.

Tobey Maguire is already in active talks for a return to the MCU after the successful stint in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The star has been in talks to play the part in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is going to be a massive film even beating the scale of Avengers: Endgame. But now a viral gossip on Reddit says we might see him even before that. Read on to know more.

A viral gossip on the popular app Reddit has claimed that Tobey Maguire will play Spider-Man again before he makes his way to Avengers: Secret Wars. The scooper Alex from Cosmic Circus doesn’t say much about the same and ends his post there. But there are fans who actively take it forward. A comment analysis how Peter Parker shared a close relationship with Wade Wilson in the comics, so the chances of him reprising the web slinging superhero in Deadpool 3 is high.

The comment also rules out Tom Holland can be the Spider-Man that joins Deadpool 3 because the threequel is trying to target the veterans and considering Hugh Jackman’s presence it only makes it more logical to bring Tobey Maguire. The comment read, “Spider-Man and Deadpool have an extensive relationship in the comics, so I could see it, and I feel like an older, more mature Spidey makes the most sense with the Deadpool and Logan we have on screen. Honestly Holland’s version wouldn’t fit at all.”

Check the entire conversation below.

Avengers: Secret Wars is slated to release in 2025 as of now, we are bound to see many ripples before that. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

