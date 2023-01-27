Canadian rapper Drake is one of the most popular music personalities across the globe. He is known for his lavish and extravagant lifestyle, and it has been once again proven. The rapper made headlines recently with his stay at one of New York City’s most luxurious hotels. Scroll down to get your mind blown by knowing how much the cost of a night’s stay is!

For the unversed, the singer was in the city for his concert at the Apollo Theatre. Rather than going to the clubs and getting popped, he brought the party to himself. As per the source, a few of his close friends were also spotted with him enjoying it to the fullest.

According to a report on Page Six, Drake stayed at the penthouse of the Mark Hotel. The report also revealed the cost of a one-night stay is $75,000! Yes, you read that right! It is one of the most extravagant hotel rooms in all of North America, comprising 10,000 square feet of space. The penthouse has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, four fireplaces, and a fully furnished kitchen. That’s not all; it even has a steam room. It also has a grand piano and a balcony with an amazing view. The dining space is unbelievably spacious, with a capacity to host 24 people. Whoa!

The Page Six report also mentioned that Drake also rented an Upper East Side fancy club called Casa Cruz for an exclusive party for his friends and family. A source revealed to the portal giving out details of the party said, “He pulled out all the stops with food, drink and gifts to thank them all for their unwavering support over the years. It was extremely exclusive.”

Drake kept the party going in his fancy hotel room till the wee hours of the morning, and among the guests included Whitney Peak, popular from the show, ‘Gossip Girl‘. He entertained them through his songs, accompanied by a DJ set-up. One can clearly imagine that it was one heck of a party!

