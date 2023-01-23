Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most celebrated Hollywood stars. She has a huge fan following all across the globe. The actress rose to fame by showcasing her acting talent in several popular projects like The Hunger Games Films, X- Men movies, among others.

Over the years, Jennifer has made name for herself with powerful performances. The beauty is not adored for her incredible work but she is also admired for being vocal about different issues. She speaks her mind and sharply puts out her opinions. The Hunger Games actress has come a long way but do you know she once auditioned for Gossip Girl? Yes, you read it right Lawrence auditioned for Gossip Girl as a teenager. Scroll below to read this throwback piece.

Once Josh Schwartz, the creator of hit teen drama, told Vulture that Jennifer Lawrence had auditioned for the part of Serena van der Woodsen when she was a teenager. While speaking to the portal, he said, “We did not realise this at that time, but Jennifer really wanted to play Serena and auditioned for it. This story came to us secondhand, but we were told she definitely auditioned and was bummed to not get it.” He further added, “We can’t remember if we saw it or not. It was 10 years ago and she would have been how old, 15?”

The role of the Upper East Queen went to Blake Lively but Jennifer Lawrence too went on to do some incredible work in the industry. Not getting the role doesn’t really make a difference to her career. The actress is one of the A-Listers and also an Oscar winner. But if she would have got the role, we have got a different “it” girl. Well, we would say -good for her as after that she went on to pursue her career in films, not television. It worked fine for her.

