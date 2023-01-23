American media personality and socialite Kylie Jenner, who is often in the headlines for her personal life, welcomed a second child with her partner Travis Scott last year. Now the model has revealed the name of her second born and it has taken social media by storm.

Kylie and Travis have been dating since 2017. Back in 2018, she gave birth to their daughter Stormi Webster. Later in 2021, both revealed that she and Scott were expecting their second child after months of speculations.

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner revealed the name of her secondborn son’s name as Aire. Soon after her announcement, several netizens reacted to it and pointed out translates to slang for penis in Arabic. The Los Angeles-born makeup mogul showed off images of her son with the caption ‘AIRE.’

Take a look at the pictures here:

Pictures of The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty and Aire went viral on social media almost instantly and drew a number of reactions from netizens. A journalist named Antoinette Lattouf tweeted, “Umm should someone tell Kylie Jenner she renamed her son Aire which is a common Arabic expression for “my p*nis” or nah? Anyway, I doubt many people have noticed. After all, Arabic is only spoken by around 415 million people.” Another user wrote, “Let her be. I’m waiting for the episode where one of her sisters says “little Aire is getting so big.”

Umm should someone tell Kylie Jenner she renamed her son Aire which is a common Arabic expression for ‘my penis’ or nah? — Antoinette Lattouf (@antoinette_news) January 22, 2023

Let her be. I’m waiting for the episode where one of her sisters says “little Aire is getting so big” — Tazz (@Tazaa90) January 22, 2023

Arabs after seeing that kylie jenner named her son AIREpic.twitter.com/BxZQy12tdH — perla (@lookingforavisa) January 21, 2023

Kylie jenner when she finds out that AIRE means dick in arabic: pic.twitter.com/Hdp7Yb4l3V — Rami (@renewedram) January 22, 2023

Aire means penis in Arabic. Kylie what have you done 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ZPurBQvBPm — Yasmine (@yasminebllt) January 22, 2023

kylie naming her son “aire” the first thing that came to my mind the word ايري in arabic pic.twitter.com/0twjdf4vcV — mary 𓅓 (@martiddies) January 22, 2023

mentira que kylie le ha puesto a su hijo AIRE… stormy🌩 & aire🌬… GIRL BE SO FR RN pic.twitter.com/poydpwqKL0 — lily 💌 (@lidiaatorrees) January 22, 2023

Still can’t believe Kylie named her son Aire. He’s not going to have a good time in the Middle East when he’s older. 💀💀 — تون🫀 (@asoftmuse) January 23, 2023

I’m sorry but these jokes on Kylie Jenner naming her son Aire will never get old. Anyone who disagrees is a dick (see what I did there) — Elias Jahshan | الياس جهشان (@Elias_Jahshan) January 22, 2023

Previously, Kylie Jenner and Scott Travis had named the child Wolf. Recalling this a user said, ‘That poor kid is going to be renamed again.”

That poor kid is going to be renamed again 😬 — Catherine Badcock 🤷‍♀️ (@CBadcock) January 22, 2023

Kylie Cosmetics’ entrepreneur previously addressed the change of name last September during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. She said, “We didn’t really have a name, I just thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t,’ the Life of Kylie personality previously said. ‘Twenty-four hours before we had to sign the birth certificate, or else they just register him without a name and he doesn’t get a social security number. So I felt the pressure to choose a name, and then Khloe Kardashian said, the day before we sign, “What about Wolf?”‘

Kylie Jenner then continued, “I like the WW, so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, “What did I just do?” It’s a part of his story but his name has changed.”

