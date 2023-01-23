The entertainment business works on viral clips and sensational interviews and sometimes reporters have to become brutal to get the desired answers from the celebrities. This is an appalling reality but this is what it is. A lot of times, reporters are forced to ask controversial questions, and once Joe Rogan on his podcast along with comedian Michael Yo revealed some dark truths about being an entertainment reporter.

A couple of years ago comedian Michael was invited to The Joe Rogan’s Experience and while chatting with Joe, he shared how he was once forced to ask embarrassing questions to famous media personalities and one of them was Jennifer Aniston. Today, we bring to you a throwback story where Michael Yo revealed that he was once asked to take a comment for Jennifer right after her divorce from Brad Pitt. Scroll below to read the details!

Once Joe Rogan invited comedian Michael Yo to his show, The Joe Rogan Experience and the duo spoke about the dark truths of the entertainment industry. Michael while talking to Rogan revealed that news companies would ask reporters to interview celebs and intentionally ask them wild questions and if you decline to do so, they threaten your job. He recalled that at his first assignment, he had to ask Jennifer about her divorce from Brad Pitt. He wasn’t comfortable asking her about the divorce so he redirected the question in a smart way. He asked Aniston, “What’re the similarities between a dog and a man”, as she recently starred in Marley & Me. He aimed the question in such a way that they got a great clip.

Taking the conversation, Joe Rogan shared that companies use them to ask controversial and vile questions from celebrities as they only want the clip. He said, “They just want you to be so brutal.” Joe further said that they are being used as robots and big shots really don’t care about the backlash because wouldn’t have to deal with it.

