Lately, we have seen several celebrities making some really shocking revelations through their autobiographies or memoirs. The latest one to grab the headlines with her dark revelations is the evergreen Pamela Anderson. In her upcoming memoir, she shared how her co-star Tim Allen allegedly flashed his d*ck at her. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in her 20s, Pamela saw her rise as a s*x symbol across the globe and was termed as one of the most sensual actresses. Now, in her upcoming memoir, she revealed an incident that left her disturbed and it took place when she was 23. It happened on the very first day of Home Improvement’s shoot back in 1991.

As mentioned in the memoir, Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson alleges, “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly, completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair because he had seen me n*ked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,” reports Variety. Tim Allen’s “n*ked” reference to Pamela was presumably over her modelling for Playboy.

Post Pamela Anderson’s explosive allegation, Tim Allen reacted by saying, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” in a statement to Variety.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Pamela Anderson broke her silence on her s*x tape scandal with Tommy Lee and said that it was “very hurtful” as they were just two people madly in love. Their tape was swiped and leaked online in 1995. In a teaser for her interview on CBS’ Sunday Morning, she said, “It was two crazily n*ked people in love.”

