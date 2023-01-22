While Marvel has managed to churn out a platter of movies for the big screen and shows for Disney+, it seems like it is going to take years to fade the buzz that Spider-Man: No Way Home made with its release in December 2021. The movie is exactly a year and a month old as we speak now but the chatter around it ceases to reduce. While it was a reunion for our three Spideys including Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, it was also a party for the bad men. But did you know Jake Gyllenhaal was also to join?

Well if you are very late to the party, Spider-Man: No Way Home released in 2021, was a monster of a film. Pitched as the first movie in the multiverse storyline, the movie opened doors of the multiverse and multiple characters from the parallel Spidey universes made way in the movie with three Peter Parkers and a house full of villains making a comeback. The film was received with thunderous applause and open arms.

While we saw almost all the biggest villains of the Spider-Man universe making their way into No Way Home, we did miss the most quirky of them all, our very own Mysterio, Jake Gyllenhaal, who was not added to the long list of comebacks. Turns out he was indeed a part of the storyboard but did not make it to the main cut. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Marvel artist Phil Langone, Spider-Man: No Way Home storyboard did include Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio. The artist shared the drawings on his Instagram handle and wrote the sequence where the villain from Far From Home was supposed to enter the film. It could have been after Aunt May’s death but the idea was untimely scrapped.

“This version happened under an elevated train next to Peter’s school. JJ Jameson is a TMZ style street reporter,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home artist wrote on Instagram. “Part of the idea being explored was Spidey is one of the strongest superheroes, but he holds back because he doesn’t want to kill anyone. But what would it sort of look like if Spidey went berserker mode. Kind of never finished, but was fun to play with. There’s another half to this where Spidey wails on the fishbowl.”

