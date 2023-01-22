Selena Gomez has truly left fans confused about her love life. Gossip mill suggested that she was dating Chainsmokers fame Drew Taggart and they were even spotted enjoying a bowling date together. But she quickly denied the dating rumours and confirmed she’s single. Amidst it all, the beauty has been papped holding hands with her new beau and netizens are confused AF. Scroll below for all the details!

Selena took to her Instagram stories recently and claimed she loves being alone too much. She also added the hashtag ‘I am single’ which was a clear response to rumours of her romance with Drew. Fans had mixed feelings. While most were happy that she’s found love again, the other half really did not ship for her relationship with the American DJ, so they were happy!

In a new update, Selena Gomez was spotted hand in hand with Drew Taggart in New York City last night. The couple twinned in black as they enjoyed a dinner date together at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho. Sel could be seen wearing a black turtle neck sweater and paired it up with matching trousers and a blazer. She flaunted her gorgeous bangs in a slicked-back pony.

On the other hand, Drew Taggart wore a navy blue hoodie and paired it up with a black jacket with blue detailing across the hands. He complemented his look with loose pants that had butterflies printed across the knees. Quite a unique fashion statement, isn’t it?

As soon as the pictures by US Weekly surfaced on the internet, netizens were left confused.

A user wrote, ““with friend” cmon guys 😂😭 friends with benefits”

Another wrote, “im so confused”

“friendship that goes to bed at the end of the night,” another wrote.

A fan took a dig quoting Senorita lyrics that said, “You say we’re just friends But friends don’t know the way you taste, la-la-la”

Selena Gomez with friend Drew Taggart in NYC pic.twitter.com/3BcI7yU65I — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource2) January 22, 2023

