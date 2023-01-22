American actor Johnny Depp is one of the most popular and accomplished actors in Hollywood. He has given several memorable performances in films Edward Scissorhands, Pirates of the Caribbean series, and Fantastic Beasts series to name a few.

However, he dominated the headlines last year due to his divorce trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Both parties didn’t hold back while suing and counter-suing each other and a lot of secrets were spilled during the trial which shocked the entire world. The court, however, decided to support Depp’s claim.

During the initial phase of the trial when Amber accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse, Disney immediately cut off their ties with Depp, to separate and save themselves from the controversy. Fans were disheartened to know that the actor will not be seen in the Pirates of the Caribbean series and Fantastic Beasts series.

Even though now, Disney offered the actor to join the show once again, Johnny Depp seemingly did not take the offer. In fact, he once even said how Disney hated him for his performance as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series.

During a conversation with Vanity Fair, Depp said, “They couldn’t stand him. They just couldn’t stand him. I think it was Michael Eisner, the head of Disney at the time, who was quoted as saying, ‘He’s ruining the movie.’ Upper-echelon Disney-ites, going, What’s wrong with him? Is he, you know, like some kind of weird simpleton? Is he drunk? By the way, is he gay?… And so I actually told this woman who was the Disney-ite… ‘But didn’t you know that all my characters are gay?’ Which really made her nervous.”

Fans loved Depp’s interpretation of Jack Sparrow and found no problem with it. Though Depp saved the film series in the past, it looks like the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean looks quite cloudy now.

