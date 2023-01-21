Actress Jennifer Lawrence is beauty with brains. The diva never shies away from voicing out her sharp opinions on different issues. The Academy Award-winning actress is also quite active when it comes to giving out her political views. Today, we bring to you a throwback piece when the actress unapologetically shared her views on former US President Donald Trump.

It wasn’t a secret that the former president of the United States was hated by a lot of Hollywood celebs and one of them was Jennifer Lawrence. The actress once called the former president a ‘dangerous jar of mayonnaise’ and also revealed she doesn’t like to deal with fellow Americans who aren’t into politics. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Once during a chat with Vogue Magazine, Jennifer Lawrence shared her political views and she was completely unapologetic while sharing her views on Donald Trump winning the 2016 Presidential elections. The actress had said, “It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, ‘Well we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise.” Shockingly, after Trump’s win, her family in Kentucky got divided due to political differences and that made Lawrence even more politically aware.”

During the same conversation, the actress also spoke about how important is to be politically aware. She said if someone lives in the United States of America, they have to be politically aware, as it’s too dire because politics is killing people. Jennifer Lawrence further added, “I have tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t I am sorry I am just unleashing, but I can’t f -with people who aren’t political anymore.”

For the unversed, Jennifer Lawrence grew up in a Republican household but in the year 2020, she expressed her support for President Joe Biden and revealed that she took a lot of time to come to terms with Donald Trump winning the 2016 elections over Hillary Clinton.

