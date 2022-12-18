Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most talented and versatile actresses of her time in Hollywood, who has been a part of many prestigious projects in her lifetime of acting, including X-Men, The Hunger Games, Passengers and others. However, it’s not just her acting skills that she mesmerises her audience with, but also her fashion skills. Whenever JLaw has stepped outside in the city, she has always put her best fashion game forward. Today, we bring to you the time when she looked absolutely stunning at the X-Men premiere. Check out!

Jennifer knows how to slay a look be it a revealing gown or a bodycon dress, a red carpet look or a sultry bikini photoshoot – she aces every look. Now, scroll below to get a better view of the look.

Jennifer Lawrence still doesn’t have a social media platform but thank God she has a massive fanbase who every now and then posts her pictures. Fanpages named, ‘jenniferlawrence_’ and ‘jenniferlawrence_hot’ had shared these throwback images from her X-Men premiere red carpet look.

For the event, Jennifer had worn an ice-blue coloured long satin gown but what caught our attention was the cut-out design and a peek-a-boo cleav*ge revealing neckline that gave a good look at her busty assets. The back of the outfit had a beautiful strappy detailing and featured halter neck.

For makeup, Jennifer Lawrence opted for luminous foundation, pink blushed cheeks, defined brows, black eyeliner and kohl-rimmed waterline with loads of mascara. She completed the look by adding a little bit of colour on her lips as she wore bold red lipstick. She kept her hair side-swept and left it open in soft curls. She accentuated the look with a pair of dainty earrings.

Didn’t she look like a goddess? Let us know if you liked Jennifer Lawrence’s look from the X-Men premiere.

