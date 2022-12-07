People are known to have fears and phobias, and some are quite weird and insane. One of the most popular actresses Jennifer Lawrence who is immensely talented is known to have a very unusual fear that she mentioned a few years back, and we will read about it in this throwback article.

Jennifer is a stunner, and not to forget her amazing acting talent, the Academi Award Winning actress, is as mesmerising to watch on screen as she is fun off the screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview on the Howard Stern Radio Show, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her unusual fear of s*x. Back in 2018, while promoting her film Red Sparrow, she addressed this weird feat of hers and sportingly talked about it. In her throwback interview, she said, “I always talk like I want d*ck, but the truth is when I look back at my s*xual past, it was always with boyfriends.”I talk like I like it, but I don’t really do it.” She continued: “I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI.

Jennifer Lawrence further said, “D*ck is dangerous. If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved. That is how much of a germaphobe I am.” When she gave this interview, she was not married and probably not in a relationship, as she added, “I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had s*x in a very long time. I would like to have a relationship, you know — it’s hard out there!”

Despite being a germophobe, she never shied away from giving her one hundred percent in every scene of her every film, and she nailed the n*de scenes from her 2018 film Red Sparrow. She even said that the n*de scene liberated her, and it was empowering. Jennifer Lawrence got married in 2019 to art gallerist Cooke Maroney and welcomed their first child, their son Cy in February this year.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt To Become A Worldwide Icon By Doing A Japanese Film, Says She’ll Not Just Stick To Hollywood & “The Idea Is To Constantly…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News