Alia Bhatt can be termed as the superstar of the new generation as she has given back-to-back hit movies in Bollywood and shown her versatility in acting. Be it Highway, Dear Zindagi, Raazi or Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has shown her worth as an actress. She recently even worked on a South Indian project RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. On the other hand, she is all set to make her OTT debut with her first Hollywood project!

However, in her personal life, Alia is enjoying every moment of her motherhood journey ever since she welcomed a little baby girl into her life with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview with the magazine Marie Claire, Alia Bhatt shared how she wants to explore all genres and arenas of movies, the new mommy said, “I’m trying to explore as many arenas as possible. It’s not just ticking Hollywood off my list.”

Talking about her desire to become an International icon and work in different languages, Alia Bhatt shared her wish to do a Japanese film. She shared, “It’s not just doing any old Hollywood movie, or just doing any sort of content that comes from anywhere. The idea is to constantly challenge myself and put myself in rooms that are challenging and roles that are uncomfortable. I think working in a new industry always does that. I would also do my first Japanese movie tomorrow if I knew how to speak the language.”

Alia Bhatt also explained that she doesn’t want to become stagnant with her work and get bored. She wants to continuously push herself to do various projects with different tastes. Well, Alia will be seen debuting in a Hollywood project, an action-packed drama, ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot.

