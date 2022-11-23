Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday on November 22nd, and his fans and friends from the industry showered him with lots of love and wishes. One wish that stood out among them all is the heartwarming wish of her alleged ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. The bubbly actress re-shared one of Kartik’s recent pictures to pen down her heartfelt wish. Check it out if you haven’t yet!

On her debut on Koffee with Karan 6, Sara spontaneously took Kartik’s name during the rapid-fire round on being asked whom she would like to date. After that episode, their fans ardently rooted for the two to get together. They were soon roped in for Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal. They were rumoured to be dating while shooting for the film. Unfortunately, their rumoured relationship came to an end soon. Both Sara and Kartik kept mum about separating their ways.

Coming to Sara Ali Khan’s birthday wish. She took to her Instagram story to share Kartik Aaryan’s picture. She even dropped a heartwarming birthday for him. She wrote, “Happiest birthday @kartikaaryan. Hope this year is all that you’ve hoped for and may all your dream continue coming true.”

Kartik Aaryan has been a busy bee lately. In the sea of box-office blunders after the pandemic, Kartik’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned the tide this year and became a box office success. Kartik’s next film, Shehzada, will be released next year. Apart from that, other projects in the pipeline are Freddy with Alaya F and Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani. He’ll be also seen in Hera Pheri 3.

And for Sara Ali Khan, she is gearing up for her next with Vikrant Massey, and the film is titled ‘Gaslight’. Sara will also be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s next untitled project. She was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush.

