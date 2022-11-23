Shriya Saran is currently riding high on the splendid box office run of Drishyam 2. In the film, she reprises her role as Ajay Devgn’s wife. Just like in the prequel, the actress is yet again receiving praise for her performance. But apart from the film, she has been in the news over her public kiss with her husband and the actress has finally broken her silence on it. Keep reading to know more.

It was recently during the special screening of the film that both Shriya and her husband Andrei Koscheev shared a sweet kiss in the public eye. While many called it romantic, others trolled their act mercilessly. Now, the actress has opened up about all the criticism and has given it back in the best possible way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While talking to News18, Shriya Saran said, “It’s kind of funny! Andrei (her husband) thinks that it’s normal to kiss me during my special moment and I think it’s beautiful. He doesn’t understand why we would be trolled for something so natural. But it is okay, it is fine (laughs)! I don’t read bad comments or react to them. It’s their (trolls) job to write and my job is to avoid them. I only do what I’ve to do.”

Shriya Saran further shared her husband’s opinion about her films like Drishyam 2 and RRR. “He really loved it but he told me that he needs to watch it again to understand it properly. The other day, we were talking about it at two o’clock in the morning, which was really interesting. The film is like that because there’s so much going and by the end of it, you’re trying to figure out what happened,” she quoted.

Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 is going strong at the box office. It earned 86.49 crores in the first 5 days.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Reveals If She’s Okay With Her & Ranbir Kapoor’s Daughter Becoming An Actress: “I Don’t Think That’s Something…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News