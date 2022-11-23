When a kid’s born, every parent wonders what they want their child to grow up and be. In a recent chat, new mom Alia Bhatt was asked whether she would like her and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter to pursue her career in acting as well as the baby growing up in the public eye. Read on to know what she said.

Alia and Ranbir announced that they will become parents in June this year and welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl on November 6. Announcing their daughter’s arrival, the actress wrote on Instagram, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – Blessed and obsessed parents!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

While chatting with Marie Claire about what she envisions her daughter’s future to be – while still pregnant, Alia Bhatt said, “I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye.” The Raazi actress continued, “I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up…so that’s something that I feel very protective about.”

Both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have grown up in front of the media given that they hail from filmy families. While Alia’s mom Soni Razdan and half-sister Pooja Bhatt are actresses, her father Mahesh Bhatt and uncle Vikram Bhatt are filmmakers. On the other hand, the Kapoor family is one of the oldest families in Bollywood with 4 generations of the family’s men and women delivering memorable films for nearly 93 years. So is the SOTY actress keen on her daughter following her and RK’s footsteps?

Answering this, the Brahmastra actress said, “I don’t think that’s something that I can really prepare and plan for. I don’t want to have any fixed ideas of how I want that to be. Because why should I have any expectations and then be met with any disappointment or elation or anything of that sort? So they need the slate blank, a bit.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Her upcoming next includes Karan Johar‘s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Ranveer Singh.

