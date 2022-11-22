Bollywood’s one of the most versatile actors who built up his career from the scratch and made a name for himself in the industry is none other than Ranveer Singh. Wherever he goes he tries to pump it up with his immense amount of crazy energy. Everybody in the industry calls him the powerhouse! However, Ranveer has a unique sartorial sense and he never shies away to try different things when it comes to fashion and that often irks the netizens.

A while back at the Filmfare awards night, Ranveer was felicitated with an award for being Superstar of the Decade and the actor could be seen getting emotional on the stage as he was talking about his journey when he started with Band Baaja Baarat.

Now coming back to his fashion sense. Recently, Ranveer Singh was spotted at the airport making a stylish appearance, wearing a black coloured co-ord set with lilac coloured floral print detailing all over it. He completed the whole look with a shoulder-across bag, sunnies, a mask, and a lilac-coloured bucket hat. He could be then seen getting into his luxurious car. However, it’s his fashion sense that didn’t sit right with the internet users and they trolled the actor brutally.

As soon as the video got shared from Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle, netizens started to drop comments like “I think he is wearing Deepika’s night dress”, “Isse accha deepika ki nighty pahn liya hota with jacket , vo jyada accha lagta ispe 😂”, “Night suit hi pehene k aaya…..ohhh hooo what a aaj kal ka style man”. Another one even commented, “😂😂😂😂baba aaj baby bankr ghum rha Deepika k nigh suit bhi nhi chode isne”. One of the wrote, “Night dress change Karna bhool gaye😂😂”, while another enquire, “Ye aurat kon h.”

Well, getting trolled has truly become a part and parcel of a celebrity’s life. Every now and then, we find out that a celeb gets trolled for either his or her career, personal life, or even fashion sense. On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

