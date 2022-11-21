A-list actors – be they from Hollywood, Bollywood or any other film industry across the globe, are pretty much known everywhere they go. Hardy ever do you, who is that? Well, yesterday was something unusual as commentator and former F1 racing driver Martin Brundle forgot who Ranveer Singh was. Read on to know about their awkward interaction and how netizens are reacting to it.

For those wondering how these two met, Singh met Brundle during the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi recently. After a not-so-desirable introduction, the actor even got some compliments for his look from the F1 driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the now-going viral video, commentator Martin Brundle forgot who Ranveer Singh is. The video sees the actor meeting Brundle for a small chat where the former F1 racing driver admitted that he ‘momentarily’ forgot who Ranveer is while interviewing him. In response, Ranveer introduces himself saying, “I’m a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer.”

Ranveer Singh and Martin Brundle’s conversation then sees the commentator asking him how he feels to be present at the race tracks. To this, an energetic Ranveer states, “On top of the world! I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline.” Brundle also complimented on his outfit – a funky yellow shirt with stripes which he styled with sunglasses. While this conversation is fun, netizens have mixed reactions to it. Watch the interaction here:

Praising Singh for how he handled the awkward situation, one netizen commented on YouTube saying, “I loved how he handled that. I would’ve started sobbing lmao” Another added, “Ranveer is self made not a star kid .Can be hyper active – was not at all arrogant, introduced himself respectfully, don’t make everything controversial to get views.” A third noted, “Isme kuch galat nai h wo nai janta h to puch liya .ab isko v kuch log badha ke bateyga ….”

However, others trolled the Gunday actor over the incident. Having a laugh over Martin Brundle forgetting who Ranveer Singh is, one noted, “Lol,that journalist showed him his real place” Another added, “Serves this one right. Too loud and noisy all the time, everyone he goes” Another added, “It’s okay guys,,,, he is not SRK!”

A fourth commented, “oh my god he got destroyed no wayyyyy🤣🤣🤣🤣” Another, praising the journalist for doing his job, wrote, “This journalist showed him the real place.. In fact, we have put them on more heads.. No one knows them except India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and some Arab countries.. What this journalist did is his real place… Great!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👏��👏👏👏👏👏👏”

What are your thoughts on this awkward interaction between Ranveer Singh and Martin Brundle? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Makes A Stylish Appearance Wearing Oversized Clothes At The Airport, Netizen Troll, “Iski Pant Utar Jayegi Boarding Se Pehle…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News