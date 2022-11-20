Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday followed in her father’s footsteps to enter Bollywood. She was last seen in the film, Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. With it, she was supposed to set her bar as an actress in the pan-Indian industry, but unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office and faced a major backlash from the audience. However, the actress handled it very well and got right back on her feet with brand collaborations and other projects that are lined up for her.

Recently, Ananya posed for a cover shoot of a leading magazine and looked absolutely mesmerising in the pictures. Apart from being an actress, she is a tru blu fashionista. Her fashion skills and sartorial choices often get discussed among fashion mongers. However, the actress got brutally trolled for her recently shared picture. Scroll below to find out.

A few hours back, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle and shared an unfiltered selfie, where she can be seen flaunting an all-smiley look. She posed for the picture in a no-makeup makeup look and curly hair. Along with the picture, she captioned the post as “just popping up again to post this one cuz I forgot it and it was part of the series and kinda my fave ok bye #CurlyHairDontCare seems apt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Well, where a lot of people couldn’t help but shower their love on Ananya Panday’s beauty, there were also a group of people who started trolling her for sharing such a picture. One of them wrote, “Beauty without brain,” while another penned, “Pandya chee toothpaste to kar lete.” Another one wrote, “i recommend depodent toothpaste for whitening teeth made in Switzerland.”

Other netizens started comparing her with Kartik Aaryan. One of the comments on Ananya Panday’s post can be read as, “Looking like Kartik Aryan with long hairs.” Another one wrote, “Don’t steal my hair girl.”

Well, do you think celebrities deserve to get trolled like this every other day? Let us know what you think about Ananya’s post.

