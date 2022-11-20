While rumour mills have been churning hearsay around Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together, sources confirm that these reports are purely a figment of a wild imagination.

Both Hrithik and Saba are in a very secure and happy place and the two are currently focusing on their respective work projects, there has been no such move, clarifies the source.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When contacted the close source shared, “There’s no truth to the stories of Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad moving in together. They are in a happy place now and this is definitely not on their minds. They are both currently busy focusing on their respective work commitments. While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam.”

There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job. https://t.co/jDBQF0OvdL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 20, 2022

Fresh off the rave reviews she received for Rocket Boys, Saba Azad recently wrapped the second season of the series. Hrithik on the other hand is currently filming Fighter, India’s first aerial action film in Assam and one of the most anticipated films that marks his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone.

Must Read: KRK On Drishyam 2’s Box Office Roaring Success, Calls Ajay Devgn 2nd Biggest Superstar After Kartik Aaryan To Pull Audience For A ‘Dry Film’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News