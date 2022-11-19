Kriti Sanon is truly riding high on her career horse as she can be seen in back-to-back movie releases. She is now quite busy promoting her upcoming movie Bhediya along with Varun Dhawan. However, apart from that, she has a lineup of big-budgeted projects. Well, it seems ever since Kriti played Mimi in the film Mimi, her career graph took a much higher direction. Well, among all of the projects, there is also a film named Adipurush that has been receiving flak and backlashes from the netizens for its poor VFX, ever since its teaser release. Now, the actress has opened up about the same. Scroll below to find out!

For the unversed, Adipurush is directed by Om Raut, and apart from Kriti, the film also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. While Prabhas can be seen as Ram, Saif will be playing Ravana.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, in a recent media interaction, while promoting Bhediya, Kriti Sanon addressed her upcoming movie Adipurush VFX controversy. In the conversation, she was asked about the delayed release date announcement after receiving criticisms on the film’s CGI and VFX effects, the actress mentioned, “As Om Raut, my director, has mentioned in the note that was brought out, it is a film that we all are extremely proud of. It is a film which is of grand canvas; it is a part of our history and is extremely important. It needs to be put out in the right way and in the best possible way because that’s what he (Om) also had envisioned.”

“So a one minute 35 second teaser came out. There is a lot more to the film that he (Om) needs to work upon, and needs time. We all want to give it the best shot because this is an opportunity to get our history, to get our religion globally out there. It is a story that we all are proud of, so it needs to be done in the best possible way. And I think he is going to give it all the talent that it needs, and all the effort it needs because the heart and the soul are in the right place,” Kriti Sanon further added.

For the unversed, Adipurush‘s release date has been postponed to June 16, 2023, instead of a January release. What are your thoughts about Kriti Sanon’s opinion on the same? Let us know!

