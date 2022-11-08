After weeks of speculations, the makers of Adipurush finally made it official about arriving on a new release date. The postponement was made to rework the film’s VFX and make it a memorable visual experience. Now, the talks in the industry have been triggered stating Prabhas’ Salaar might face a delay in its release. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Adipurush was supposed to release on 12th January 2023. Initially, the film was getting a solo release, but the slot of Pongal and Sankranti got crowded with time. From Kollywood and Tollywood, there are 4-5 films clashing during the festive season next year. Considering such a competition, the makers of Prabhas starrer took the right decision to move on from the initial date.

While Adipurush has moved to 16th June 2023, Salaar is arriving as per plans on 28th September 2023. As we all know, both are very big films and usually, there needs to be a gap of at least 6 months between the two films that stars the same actor. Arriving within such a short period could be a risky choice as it’ll definitely impact the buzz of the Prashanth Neel directorial.

As of now, Adipurush and Salaar have a gap of almost 3 months, and there are talks in the industry that the latter might get postponed. Overexposure has caused a major dent to Akshay Kumar‘s films this year, and the makers of Prabhas’ actioner won’t be making such mistakes considering the huge scale of their highly-anticipated film.

Even Prabhas fans think that Salaar should be postponed to maintain a healthy gap between it and Adipurush so that its buzz won’t get impacted.

