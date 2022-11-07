Boney Kapoor is currently on a promotion spree with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor for their upcoming film Mili. As the father-daughter duo recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Boney talked about his film as well as expressed his feelings on how some actors wrap up their films in a couple of days, allegedly taking a dig at Akshay Kumar.

Boney Kapoor is among the top filmmakers in Bollywood who has made some iconic movies so far including Woh Saat Din, Mr India, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Kyun…! Ho Gaya Na, Bewafaa, Shakti, Pukar, etc.

During a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Boney Kapoor allegedly took a dig at Akshay Kumar and spoke about actors who charge the full fee for their films and wrap up the movie in 25-30 days. He even asserted that he didn’t want to name those actors and added that those actors work at their convenience.

“Kahi aise actors hai jo aise filmein karte hai jaha wo 25-30 din ke kaam pe paise poore chahiye. The intentions from the beginning is only wrong. I don’t want to name the actors but there are quite a few actors jo wo naaptol ke kaam karte hai. Wo bolte hai ‘kitne din ka kaam hai?’ Unka setup hota hai bohot convenient hona chahiye jaise ‘Heroine available honi chahiye, director available hona chahiye’ Toh picture kaha achi banegi,” Boney Kapoor said.

Boney Kapoor went on to add that if the actor, director or producer is not honest, the movie will not work among the audience. He said, “Your first thought process is dishonest. Jab tak honesty nahi aayegi na, chahe wo actors ho, director ho, ya chahe wo producers ho, picture achi nahi chalegi.”

