Boney Kapoor is among the noted filmmakers in the entertainment industry who has delivered some of the iconic movies to Hindi cinema such as Mr India, Woh Saat Din, and Pukar, among others. He even launched his brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor into the film industry.

Boney Kapoor produced the film Woh Saat Din featuring Anil Kapoor in 1983 while making Sanjay Kapoor the lead in the film Prem opposite Tabu.

While Boney Kapoor didn’t launch his own kids Janhvi and Arjun, he recently confessed how he spent a lot of money to launch his brothers into the industry. During a recent chat with Dainik Bhaskar, he spoke about not producing the debut films of his kids Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi.

Boney Kapoor said, “It was our decision. I had launched Anil and then Sanjay and there was no one to stop me. Main shakkar pe gud milata rehta hoon aur shakkar me itna gud milaya ki diabetes ka khatra ho gaya. I was launching my brother and did not leave any stone unturned. Paisa paani ki tarah bahaya.”

He even shed light on how much he spent on launching his brothers while asserting that he decided that someone else should launch his kids. Stating further, Boney Kapoor mentioned that he will invest as per their market value once they are all set in the industry. “So, I decided someone else should launch the kids. I will invest (money) as per their market value once they are all set,” he added.

While Boney Kapoor’s son Arjun Kapoor debuted opposite Parineeti Chopra with the film Ishqzaade, his daughter Janhvi Kapoor began her Bollywood journey with Karan Johar’s Dhadak. Meanwhile, his second daughter, Khushi is all set to embark on her journey as an actor with the much-awaited film The Archies by Zoya Akhtar.

