Akshay Kumar isn’t slowing down when it comes to signing big projects. The actor seems unaffected by his box office failures and doesn’t want to take some time off. The latest film he has signed is Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. It’s a pan-India Marathi film and it is now official that Akshay will be playing the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Keep reading to know more.

Yesterday, a mahurat shot event was held in Mumbai. Apart from Akshay, the event was attended by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and the film’s director Mahesh Manjrekar. With Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Akshay marks his Marathi debut. It is not sure if Akshay has a cameo or a full-fledged role to play, but one thing is sure it will help the film to increase its reach.

Speaking about the role, Akshay Kumar said, “It’s a dream come true role for me. I think to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen is a very huge responsibility. I was taken aback when Raj sir asked me to portray this role. I feel so good to be playing this part and it’s going to be a dream come true role for me. Also, I will be working for the first time with director Mahesh Manjrekar, and it is going to be an experience.”

While Mahesh Manjrekar has called Akshay Kumar ‘perfect’ for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s role, some netizens feel he’ll ruin the powerful character. One Twitter user wrote, “Somebody stop this Akshay from destroying our historical hero. Somebody ask him to please retire.” Another wrote, “Pathetic choice….I personally support Marathi cinema and have no hate against Akshay Kumar but personally feel he is taken just to add star power.” “This man single-handedly destroying all our heroes. These roles don’t suit him be it prithviraj chauhan or Shiva ji maharaj,” a Twitter user shared.

Apart from these negative reactions, some are hoping that Akshay Kumar will do justice to the character.

What are your thoughts on the same? Share with us through comments.

