Ram Setu Box Office Day 7: Scores Akshay Kumar's Biggest Week One Of 2022

In a year where scoring at the box office theatrically is turning out to be more and more difficult with every passing week, Ram Setu has done somewhat better by bringing on some fair numbers. Of course, a lot more was expected out of the biggie considering the credentials involved and the fact that it has arrived on Diwali. However, audiences have become a lot picker than ever before when it comes to stepping into theatres and that’s resulting in many films, which otherwise could have performed far better in pre-pandemic, not working as expected.

Ram Setu, which arrived with much fanfare, saw an expected dip in numbers on Monday, which was the seventh day of its release (considering its Tuesday arrival). The film had holiday season supporting its run, though on Monday it was finally out of it with people resuming work. A dip in numbers was inevitable and that’s what that happened too. The collections were to the tune of 3 crores* and that has pushed the total to 59 crores*.

One positive thing to have come out of this is that Ram Setu has taken the best Week One (first seven days, in this case) of Akshay Kumar’s releases in 2022. Prior to that it was Samrat Prithviraj which had brought in 55.05 crores and that number has in fact been surpassed on Sunday itself when the film’s total read 56 crores. That film’s lifetime of 68.05 crores should be surpassed as well by coming Friday and then it’s about how much more it adds from there on.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

