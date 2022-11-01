Yet another major record has now been set by Kantara [Hindi]. The film is now officially the second biggest Kannada dubbed grosser in the Hindi belt, what with its overall total standing at 45.15 crores. In the process it had crossed the lifetime number of KGF: Chapter 1 [Hindi] which had started it all. The Yash starrer had netted 44.09 crores back in 2018 and now four years down the line, that number has been comfortably surpassed by Kantara [Hindi] and that too in the times when audiences are being extremely choosy about what they watch in theatres.

In fact KGF: Chapter [Hindi] had started relatively better at 2.10 crores on the day it was released and that too in competition with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. That was considered a decent enough number back then and over a period of time, it started doing much better owing to positive word of mouth and emerged successful. Now Kantara [Hindi] started on a lesser note [1.27 crores], though in all fairness even this was fair enough since the film had arrived with practically zero publicity. Moreover, it was arriving with Doctor G, which opened better.

However, over a period of time it has weathered all the competition, be it Black Adam, Ram Setu or Thank God, and is practically finding the best footfalls amongst them all, especially over the weekend gone by when it has really come on its own. This was evidenced in Monday collections of 2.30 crores which are not far away from what Kantara had collected on Friday when 2.75 crores had come in. The manner in which the Rishab Shetty film is going, numbers will stay over the 2 crores mark on a daily basis, hence taking it past the 50 crores mark. Superhit!

