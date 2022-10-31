Black Adam achieved another box office feat in its second weekend in theaters. Starring Dwayne Johnson, the DC flick was one of the most anticipated releases of this year, especially since other DCEU projects were delayed or axed. It was released on 20th October and has worked its magic at the box office.

It had a solid start by taking the number 1 spot at the domestic (North America) box office with a gross of $67 million on its opening weekend. This is the best for any film in the franchise since Aquaman in 2018. Now, the Ryan Coogler directorial has hit another mark.

As per Box Office Mojo, Black Adam has made another $27.7 million over its second weekend. This has helped the Dwayne Johnson starrer push its domestic collection to $111 million. The global revenue has reached $250 million with another $139 million coming from overseas. Some hope that the DC flick may follow Aquaman’s path and cross the one billion milestone.

But even Black Adam’s current collection has created a record. It is one of the only DC films in the recent past that has been able to cross the $100 million mark stateside, that too within two weeks. Previous releases like The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, and Birds of Prey weren’t able to do that.

2019’s Shazam! was able to surpass that milestone, but it took 3 weeks to do so. So when we look at Dwayne Johnson’s entry into the DCEU, it is doing quite well. Besides the Jungle Cruise actor, the film also sees Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.

Cyclone is played by Quintessa Swindell and Hawkman by Aldis Hodge. All of them are the members of the Justice Society of America, whom Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam encounters in the film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

