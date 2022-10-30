Ram Setu Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): It remains highly upsetting to see how superstars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are struggling at the ticket windows. These were the kind of stars that aspiring actors looked up to because their pull was undeniable. Of course, content is the king but one cannot deny that there is also more than unnecessary negativity around Hindi films. Scroll below to know the situation that Abhishek Sharma directorial is currently dealing with.

As most know, RS was released on the occasion of Diwali along with Thank God. It opened good considering the clash. But with each new day, the film kept falling and falling. Thus, has come to a point where everything remains critical and the weekend was the last ray of hope.

There were multiple festivities including Govardhan Pooja, Bhai Dooj after Diwali but Ram Setu failed to revive its momentum. Not that there were no footfalls, but an Akshay Kumar level craze is what we’re talking about here. Post box office duds like Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan, one hoped that may be 4th time’s the charm. But that is clearly not the case.

As per the early trends flowing in, Ram Setu has brought in collections in the range of 7.80-8.30 crores on its day 6. It is now an established fact that the film has done better than its competitor – Thank God but is that enough? Not at all! Considering the decent word-of-mouth, the film has failed to perform up to the mark on its make or break Sunday. At least a double-digit score was expected.

The total collections would now be somewhere on the lines of 56.55-57.05 crores. Tomorrow onwards, Ram Setu will witnessed biggest ever drops and the verdict is pretty much out. Only a miracle can save it now!

