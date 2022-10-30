After playing in theatres for 10 days after its Thursday release, Black Adam has managed to hit the 40 crores* mark. This way, it has managed am average of 4 crores per day, which is pretty decent in the current times. Also, it’s not way too far away from its first day score of 6.80 crores which means the collections have stayed on to be reasonably stable in the 10 days run so far.

On Saturday, the film collected 2.25 crores* more at the box office. There is no competition whatsoever from any new release and Ram Setu as well as Thank God haven’t been doing bumper business either.

Black Adam is just in the vicinity of these Diwali releases as well as holdover movie Kantara [Hindi]. As a result, it has managed to earn a breathing space for itself as a result of which the collections are stable instead of taking a steep fall.

Today Black Adam would manage decent to good numbers all over again, though there would be an impact felt due to T20 World Cup match between India and South Africa. Since it begins early evening, some of the prime shows for all the films in the running would be impacted. That said, the Dwayne Johnson starrer had done its job and whatever numbers that it’s currently getting are only an added bonus for its lifetime score.

Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections as per production and distribution sources

