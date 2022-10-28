In its lifetime, Top Gun: Maverick had collected 35 crores at the Indian box office. The film had surprisingly taken a slow start though over a period of time it stabilized, as a result of which collections continued to trickle in over a period of time. It finally closed at 35 crores, though given the merits and its excellent performance in US and rest of the world, it should have crossed 50 crores in India too.

Same is expected from Black Adam as well, and given the trend that should be possible for the Dwayne Johnson starrer. The film has brought in 35.75 crores* so far, and in the process has surpassed the lifetime score of Top Gun: Maverick. This is a good feat as it shows that the target audience has accepted the film. Moreover, this is a non-franchise product and still to make a dash at a half century mark is not a bad feat at all.

On Thursday, the film collected 2.50 crores* more, though for a film which had opened at 6.80 crores and then had enjoyed a good release period, somewhere around 3 crores would have been a better bet. However, as I have been stating quite a few times, these are different times indeed and what used to be a trend earlier isn’t really prevalent in the current circumstances. Hence, instead of emerging as a hit or a blockbuster, survival is actually the key and in that aspect, Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson has been doing better than just being a survival affair.

