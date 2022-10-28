It’s almost the end of a run for Doctor G as the film has brought in around 8 crores more in its second week, and that too aided more by the Diwali festive season. The film had brought in 21.95 crores in its first week and if not for the holidays, it could well have folded up at 30 crores lifetime. However, there is an added push that came in which will allow 2-3 crores more to be added to its total before the film is finally off theatres.

In fact, had the Diwali releases done hit or blockbuster business then Doctor G wouldn’t have got any kind of leverage to score any further. However, since that hasn’t turned out to be the case, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has managed to get a show or two each in key multiplexes across major cities, which is allowing it a breathing period of one more week at least. That will help push some footfalls towards it.

The film came at a time when there was a lot of competition surrounding it as well. Kantara [Hindi] was released alongside and in quick time it became the first choice of the audience. Then there was Black Adam as well which diverted that audience base to itself which prefers Hollywood biggies. Of course, Ram Setu and Thank God arrived a few days later as well, though in all fairness, by the time they arrived Doctor G had anyways lost steam. Yes, the film should have done better and scored at least 50 crores but unfortunately, that won’t be the case eventually.

