One after another, South dubbed films continue to rule the box office in the Hindi belt. The latest addition to the list is now Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. It’s one of the rare films where people demanded a dubbed Hindi version. With such anticipation, the film opened on a good note and since then, it has been surprising one and all with its hold at ticket windows.

Originally, the film was released on 30th September. Two weeks later i.e. on 14th October, the Hindi dubbed version released in theatres. Despite facing competition with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G, it fared extremely well and worked in its own league. It’s another big success from the Sandalwood industry, joining the likes of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2.

Check out the daily breakdown of Kantara (Hindi):

Day 1- 1.27 crores

Day 2- 2.75 crores

Day 3- 3.50 crores

First weekend– 7.52 crores

Day 4- 1.75 crores

Day 5- 1.88 crores

Day 6- 1.95 crores

Day 7- 1.90 crores

First week– 15 crores

Day 8- 2.05 crores

Day 9- 2.55 crores

Day 10- 2.65 crores

Day 11- 1.90 crores

Day 12- 2.35 crores

Day 13- 2.60 crores

Lifetime– 29.10 crores

