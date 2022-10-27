Thank God Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer released on the occasion of Diwali after much await. The makers left no stone unturned in promoting the film and created quite a buzz after teasing fans with posters, teasers, and trailers.

Fans as well as several trade pundits expected the film will open at least in the 10-12 crores range at the box office. However, the film turned out to bring a decent collection even though releasing during the festive season amid high expectations.

Interestingly, this Diwali Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu also was released. Both Akki and Ajay Devgn locked their horns at the box office this festive season. Khiladi Kumar’s film took a better start as compared to Ajay’s film and rake up double-digit numbers on opening day.

While Ram Setu managed to bring in 15.25 crores against the expectations of 12-14 crores, Indra Kumar’s film earned only 8.10 crores on opening day. Nevertheless, considering the post-pandemic period has seen several biggies falling flat, this is a satisfying number considering poor advance booking and competition like Ram Setu. It’s the walk-in audience who has saved the day for the film.

Moreover, Thank God saw an expected drop on Wednesday with 6 crores coming in. It is worth pointing out that the drop is closer to 25%. However, the film keeps its head high over the 6 crores mark. Now as per the early trending flowing in, Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra starrer has earned around 4-6 crores on day 3 i.e on Wednesday.

Going by the audience reception and the dwindling collection, it would be interesting to see how much Thank God will earn in its first week. What do you think? Do let us know.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

