After taking an opening of 15.25 crores at the box office on Tuesday, Ram Setu had at least established a base for itself from where it could stay stable for the next couple of working days before the conventional weekend arrived. This is what happened as it managed to keep its double digit run going on Wednesday. There was some sort of confusion around Bhai Dooj actually falling on Wednesday or Thursday, as a result of which there wasn’t really a complete holiday advantage that came.

In the process, Ram Setu brought in 11.40 crores at the box office. While this is a decent enough number, especially given the current circumstances, it could have helped more had the numbers stayed over the 12 crores mark. A 25% drop in box office collections would have been apt, though given the manner in which so many films (both big and small) have struggled to sustain in the recent past, this Abhishek Sharma directorial, Akshay Kumar starrer action-drama is still managing to find footfalls and that’s a relief as well.

Ram Setu now stands at 26.65 crores and it would be good if there is a double digit score again today. Once that happens, the Akshay Kumar starrer can expect to see a rise in numbers all over again from tomorrow since there is no competition whatsoever. A lot is riding on the film and while an entry into the 100 Crore Club at the box office is a given, one definitely expects it to cover a much larger distance.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

