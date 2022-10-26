Diwali is a festival of joy, light and prosperity and one was expecting the same for the latest Bollywood releases – Ram Setu and Thank God. Looking at the recent past of Hindi movies, everything has been a mess and films are literally struggling to even recover their budget. But Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn starrer began on a promising note. Scroll below for details on the morning occupancy of Day 2.

For the unversed, Ram Setu took a better start than expected as 15.25 crores came in against the expectations of 12-14 crores. It also surpassed biggies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bachchan Paandey, Vikram Vedha among others to register the second-best opening of 2022. Thank God, on the other hand, earned lesser than predictions as it raked in 8.10 crores.

It is quite evident that Akshay Kumar starrer is leading the race against Ajay Devgn. While both the films witnessed a usual dip after the festival holidays, it was Thank God that comparatively stayed afloat while Ram Setu suffered a higher fall.

As per the early trends flowing in, Ram Setu has registered morning occupancy of around 10-12% on Day 2. Obviously, that remains way lesser than usual as many are celebrating Govardhan Puja across various parts of the country. Thank God sees a better situation here with 8-10%. Now that doesn’t mean that the numbers are great but growth is expected for both the movies via spot bookings and increased footfalls during evening shows.

Furthermore, this weekend will give a further scope of improvement with Bhai Dooj and other festivities lined up. All in all, everything now depends on positive word of mouth and the sky could be the limit for both of these Diwali releases.

Ram Setu stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in leading roles alongside Akshay Kumar. Thank God has an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh among many others.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources. Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

