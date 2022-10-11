After being in the talks for a long time, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha released on 30th September 2022. The trailer of the film clicked very well with the viewers, however, the buzz wasn’t reflected in the box office numbers. Keep reading to know how much the film has earned in India.

For those who don’t know, VV is an official Hindi remake of 2017’s Tamil hit by the same name. The original film had Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in key roles, which are reprised by Hrithik and Saif, respectively. Unlike recent Bollywood releases, this film had nothing going against it, yet it failed to live up to its expectations.

Vikram Vedha clocked a slow start of 10.58 crores and had just about a decent weekend with 36.94 crores coming in. It’s very disappointing as Hrithik‘s War had made over 50 crores on day 1 itself.

Check out the daily breakdown of Vikram Vedha below:

Day 1- 10.58 crores

Day 2- 12.51 crores

Day 3- 13.85 crores

First weekend- 36.94 crores

Day 4- 5.39 crores

Day 5- 5.77 crores

Day 6- 7.21 crores

Day 7- 3.26 crores

First week- 58.57 crores

Day 8- 2.53 crores

Day 9- 3.94 crores

Day 10- 3.96 crores

Lifetime- 69 crores

