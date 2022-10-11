Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 has proved everyone wrong with its stupendous box office journey so far. The film has completed its theatrical journey of 11 days and has already on its way of become the highest-grossing film from the Tamil industry globally. As of now, Kamal Haasan-led Vikram holds the top position. Keep reading to know more.

PS 1 is Mani Ratnam‘s most ambitious project to date. Upon its release, the film received highly mixed reviews from critics and even word-of-mouth has been mixed. It’s a subject a thesis now as with such kind of reception, rarely any film works to such an extent. As of now, it’s the second highest-grossing Kollywood film at the worldwide box office.

Speaking about the latest update i.e. after 11 days, Ponniyin Selvan 1 has accumulated 222 crores nett (all languages) and 261.96 crores gross in India. Speaking about the overseas collection, PS 1 has made 148 crores gross so far. The overall worldwide total stands at 409.96 crores gross (all languages).

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil‘s Vikram stand at a whopping global total of 426 crores gross. So we can see that Ponniyin Selvan 1 is just 16 crores away from levelling Kamal’s film and 17 crores away from beating it to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022.

PS 1 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj and others in key roles. It is a story that is based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Cholan.

