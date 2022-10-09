Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021 and received tremendous love from all across the globe. Since its release fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule and as per reports, the film will be going on floors soon. But is Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor a part of Pushpa 2? Well, producer Naveen Yerneni gets candid about it.

For the unversed, it was recently reported that the 2 States actor was in talks with director Sukumar to play a cop in this upcoming sequel. However, the producer has slammed all such reports saying that it’s ‘hundred percent false news.’ Read on to know all he had to say.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Pushpa 2 producer Naveen Yerneni denied the news that Arjun Kapoor will be featuring in the Allu Arjun-led action-drama sequel. While talking about the casting coop, the filmmaker simply said, “No, that’s wrong news.” Before further adding, “Fahadh Faasil is doing the role. So it’s hundred percent false news.”

Talking about filming the Allu Arjun sequel and when the shoot will be going on floors, the producer said, “We will start shooting (for Pushpa 2) from this month end. Between 20th and 30th we will start the shoot. Initially, we will be shooting in Hyderabad and then we will go to the forest and other locations.”

Besides Arjun Kapoor being part of the sequel, there were reports suggesting actress Sai Pallavi will be a part of it as well. However, producer Y Ravi Shankar denied the news. He also revealed to the portal that they completed the look test process with Allu Arjun in Hyderabad a couple of days ago

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 sees Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and many more.

