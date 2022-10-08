Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra never shies away from voicing her opinion and calling a spade a spade. Recently, she was in the news when she called out the Bigg Boss 16 makers for giving #MeToo accused Sajid Khan a platform. Earlier, the Ambarsariya singer had opened up about facing criticism for calling out Salman Khan’s r*pe comment. Now Sona has grabbed everyone’s attention as she crooned Pasoori.

For the unversed, Pasoori is a Pakistan coke-studio song which is originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shea Gill. The song has crossed every boundary of success and has become the most popular song of 2022.

Now trying her hands at the same, Sona Mohapatra recently shared a video of her singing the rendition of Pasoori which doesn’t seem to go down well with netizens. The singer was trolled badly for singing it and ‘it doesn’t suit her’.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Kuch gano ko ched chhaad krni nahi chahiye, gane ka lihaaz kar lijiye thoda don’t be the next copy cat Neha kakar.” Another said, “Bahut he ghatya sund kr raha hai aap ke awaz me plz band kr do.”

A third user wrote, “Sorry but this song doesn’t suit your voice at all.”

“Tauba Tauba Tauba Sara Mood kharab kar diya!,” said a fourth netizens. Check out the comments below:





A couple of days back we told you Sona Mohapatra’s Tweet slamming the makers of Bigg Boss 16 over Sajid Khan’s entry in the controversial show. She re-tweeted and wrote, “This is #SajidKhan , now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher ? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot.”

Adding “& of course the series sleaze #VikasBehl & master of disgusting #SuhelSeth, all back on Indian TV..thought that calms me (?) that it’s a dying medium &some dying will thrash around doing the worst to save themselves,even if it means dragging other humans under;women. @IndiaMeToo”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens trolling Sona Mohapatra for singing Pasoori? Do let us know. Meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi!

