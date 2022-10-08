Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is one of the most sought-after couples in Bollywood. Their love story has been one of the most iconic in the history of romance. From having a filmy relationship to full-Bollywood marriage, SRK and Gauri’s romance is idyllic in the world of heartbreaks. On Gauri’s 52nd birthday, let’s look back at the time when the two first met. Scroll below to read the scoop!

It’s been almost 30 years, and still SRK is totally head over heels for Gauri. On many occasions, we have seen SRK talking about Gauri with much love and admiration. But did you know which pick-up line the King Khan had used when he first met Gauri?

In 1984, when SRK was just 18 years old, he had met Gauri Khan for the first time at a party hosted by a common friend. It was surely love at first sight! Later, Shah Rukh Khan in a conversation with Farhan Akhtar as reported in Indian Express, shared that when he had asked Gauri to dance at that party, she had declined him saying that she is waiting for her ‘boyfriend’. Whereas, she had come with her brother and had no one as her ‘boyfriend’. Well, it all began at this party where he said, “Mujhe bhi apna bhai samjho,” as a pickup line to Gauri Khan.

Earlier, in a media conversation with Bonobology, Shah Rukh Khan had talked about what is the ‘ideal relationship’ according to him and said, “Gauri has been my first and last girlfriend. I have never been with any other woman in my life. I believe in having long lasting relationships. Relationships cannot be just turned on and off.”

Shah Rukh Khan had further added, “The biggest gain from Gauri is that I have got a superwoman in my life. Had she not taken charge of my house, I couldn’t have concentrated on my professional life. I am here doing all my stunts in front of the camera because I know Gauri is there to take care of the rest.”

Well, surely Shah Rukh Khan’s love for Gauri is never seen before! What do you think? Let us know!

