Aryan Khan was arrested in the Cordelia cruise drug case over his alleged involvement in drugs. After spending almost a month in jail, the star kid was released on bail and later given a clean chit by NCB. Of course, the phase was really tough for Shah Rukh Khan and his family. Wife Gauri Khan is now detailing it all and how they all came out stronger.

After almost 17 years, Gauri is finally returning to the Koffee With Karan couch. The producer graced the Karan Johar hosted show with best friends, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. She spoke in length about the pros and cons of being SRK’s wife along with detailed conversations on their kids and their future in Bollywood.

During one of the sequences, Karan Johar asked Gauri Khan about Aryan Khan’s arrest, “…specially since it’s been such a tough time for him not just professionally but recently with everything the family went through personally. You all have emerged so strongly. As a family. I know it hasn’t been easy. I know you as a mother and him as a father, and all of us like we’re members of the same family. I feel like I’m your children’s godparent as well. It hasn’t been easy but Gauri I’ve seen you come out even stronger. What do you have to say about your own way of handling tough times, when families go through something like that?”

To this, Gauri Khan responded, “Yes, as a family, we’ve been through… I think nothing can be worse than what we’ve just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent. But today where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I’m grateful to all the people who have helped us through this.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are blessed with three children – Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam.

Suhana Khan is soon making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

