The 2nd season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives has been making headlines for different reasons. The show is based on the lives of 4 Bollywood wives such as Hum Saath Saath Hai actress Neelam Kothari, Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavna Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s estranged wife Seema Khan.

The show was released a few days back and has been in the news for its cringe-worthy plot. On the show, we saw many celebs including Gauri Khan, Badshah, Bobby Deol and others making their cameos.

In one of the episodes, Ranveer Singh appears on the show and is seen sitting surrounded by the 4 leading ladies of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2- Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan. Soon after having a short conversation, the Simmba actor tries to get up from his chair but get unfortunately a cramp immediately in his right foot. However later he then sits back on his chair and then gives his foot to Maheep Kapoor to massage.

Ranveer Singh’s actions has not only left netizens cringe over it but also attracted negative comments for the actor.

Re-sharing the same, netizens slammed Ranveer Singh for his actions and wrote, “I know this is staged, scripted but all l want to say is this doesn’t help his image in anyways. I just hope it isn’t too late by the time he finally disassociates himself from Karan. @RanveerOfficial focus on the legacy you want to create because am sure this ain’t it.” Another said, “These are the people who force people to disrespect Bollywood.. #RanveerSingh this guy is so irritating.”

I know this is staged, scripted but all l want to say is this doesn't help his image in anyways. I just hope it isn't too late by the time he finally disassociates himself from Karan. @RanveerOfficial focus on the legacy you want to create because am sure this ain't it. https://t.co/EdpCMyhzM5 — Lovely (@Lovelydutta6) September 4, 2022

You see this act her by RS is exactly why I won't ever fall for how he treats DP in front of camera. It's nothing special to him. He behaves like this with everybody..man or woman. It's embarrassing for her at this point. A whole married man doing this.. RK would never. 🤮🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/jyIgpZ1oQp — A (@Kelcadylinaa) September 4, 2022

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty. He will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

