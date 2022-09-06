Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna is currently working and promoting her upcoming film, ‘Goodbye’. The trailer of the film released today and saw the actress in a completely different avatar from her previous characters, promising another wonderful performance.

Srivalli Rashmika Mandanna recently visited a suburban college in Mumbai for the event of ‘Goodbye’ trailer launch.

Post the trailer, fans couldn’t keep calm watching Rashmika Mandanna on stage and in real life and kept shouting her name and ‘Srivalli’ to get her attention.

Rashmika Mandanna wore a traditional embroidered beige coloured lehenga with an intricate design. She paired a princess-cut blouse and wore a shrug over it. Rashmika left her hair open and looked lovely as she smiled. Neena Gupta on the other hand sizzled in an orange-coloured saree.

Rashmika Mandanna’s co-star wore an orange saree with a golden border and a sleeveless blouse. The veteran star carried a pink pouch in her hand and completed her look with a gold necklace and earrings.

The story of Goodbye revolves around self-discovery, family and the celebration of life in every circumstance beautifully depicted by the Bhalla family. Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, Goodbye also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles and is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

