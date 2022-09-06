Rashmika Mandanna is here to steal our hearts again. After making a place for herself in the hearts of millions across the globe as Pushpa’s Srivalli, the beauty is now all set to make us fall in love with her once more with the family comedy-drama, Goodbye. And she’s already begun doing it.

Advertisement

For the trailer launch of the Vikas Bahl directorial – also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta and Shivin Narang, in Mumbai today, Rashmika took the desi route and has officially become our new and favourite desi girl. Why? Well, scroll down to know.

Advertisement

To the trailer launch of Goodbye earlier today, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a gorgeous peach/beige lehenga set complete with stonework and a repetitive floral print. The traditional embroidered lehenga – which featured an intricate design, comprised of a low-cut princess-cut blouse and a floor-sweeping skirt that reminds us of the beautiful designs of the eras gone by. She complimented the ensemble with a complimenting long shrug.

While the low-cut neck of the blouse and her midriff on display is surely cranking up the heat, Rashmika Mandanna was the perfect blend of s*xiness, cuteness, elegance and glamour. Look at her – and the way she carries this ensemble, we have to say Kriti Sanon’s ‘Param Sundari’ is the perfect song to play in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Rashmika Mandanna styled the look with a pair of hanging earrings – that unfortunately we cannot see clearly, and a couple of rings. She let her brown tresses run free with a centre parting and the locks framing her cute face. For makeup, she opted for pink lips, blush, light eye makeup and perfectly done brows. But you know what made her look even more cuter? That 1000 W infectious smile. I bet you can’t say we are wrong.









How much did you love this desi look of Rashmika Mandanna? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Grabs Eyeballs With Her ‘Baby On Board’ Embroidered On Pink Sharara & Preggers Moms In This ‘Brahmastra’ Must Steal This Idea Once In Their Lifetime!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram