Alia Bhatt is religiously promoting her upcoming biggie ‘Brahmastra’ along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The entire team isn’t leaving any stone unturned while doing so and last night, the actors did a promotional event in Hyderabad where Alia wore a beautiful dark pink coloured sharara with ‘Baby On Board’ written over it and that has surely stolen the show. Pregger moms across the globe can take notes on how to flaunt that baby bump boldly and make a statement with once in a lifetime kind of opportunity. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Alia along with Ranbir and co-stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna was spotted promoting their film in Hyderabad. The event was headlined by A-list celebrities like Jr NTR and Karan Johar and their pictures and videos from the same are going crazy viral on social media. Amid the same, there’s one thing in particular that the fans are going gaga about is mom-to-be Bhatt’s traditional attire that she wore last night.

Alia Bhatt’s dark pink coloured sharara set came with golden and silver gota-patti work over it and a matching dupatta to finish off the look. For makeup, the Brahmastra actress went with soft glam with pink smokey hues on the eyes, flushed cheeks and nude lips.

She kept her tresses open with middle-parting and loose waves at the length to give a more chic look and accessorised her outfit with huge chandbali earrings and a bindi on her forehead.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pictures here:

One can take notes on how to nail maternity fashion from her, for sure! And that ‘Baby On Board’ totally stole the limelight at the event.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s maternity fashion from Brahmastra’s latest event? Tell us in the space below.

